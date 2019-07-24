Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Killer Figure In Curve-Hugging Dress

Today, Catherine Zeta-Jones hit up another swanky event in style.

Just days after making an appearance at a Great Gatsby-themed party in Capri, Italy, Catherine went back to her roots by visiting her birthplace of Swansea, Wales. According to The Daily Mail, the actress was there with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan Douglas, where she was granted the Freedom of the City of Swansea. For the special occasion, the Oscar winner looked dress to impress in a stunning outfit.

The black-haired beauty was all smiles for most of the photos as she showed off her killer body in a curve-hugging pink dress that fit her like a glove. The top of the gorgeous ensemble features one off-the-shoulder sleeve, showcasing her toned and tanned arms. The dress cinches at the waist, showing off her tiny waistline in the photos. The bottom of the dress is just as sexy as the top, hugging her legs and booty.

Zeta-Jones wore her long, dark tresses curled and parted in the middle, falling at her back. The beauty also donned a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, eyeshadow, and gloss. She accessorized the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and a number of rings on her nicely manicured fingers. The Chicago actress also sported a pair of nude pumps and clutched a nude-colored purse in her hand.

What an honour to have Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in #SwanseaBay today. Catherine is here to receive her honorary freedom of the city at the historic Swansea Guildhall. #swansea50 pic.twitter.com/fAjPYkZc9t — Visit Swansea Bay (@VisitSwanseaBay) July 24, 2019

Catherine’s husband, actor Michael Douglas, stood proudly next to his wife during the event and looked as handsome as could be. The actor rocked a gray suit with a white button-up shirt and red tie underneath. Catherine’s son, Dylan, also took a page out of his father’s stylebook, looking handsome in a black suit with a gray tie and a pair of shiny black shoes. In her acceptance speech, Catherine said that it was a huge honor for her to receive such a great award.

“I’m very honored and humbled and very happy to share it with my family here in Wales, as well as my friends and mentors throughout the years. My headmaster, my dancing teacher and most importantly, my husband Michael and my son Dylan.”

Catherine’s daughter, Carys Zeta-Douglas, was not able to attend the event since she is currently studying in Spain, but the actress also made it a point to mention her in the speech and thank her as well.

Rob Stewart, who is the leader of Swansea Council, called the award “well-deserved” and applauded the actress for always sticking to her Welsh roots.