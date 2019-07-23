Nicole Scherzinger Spreads Legs Open While Posing In Low-Cut Top On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger’s latest Instagram post has her fans drooling.

As fans of the singer know, Nicole is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on social media in a wide range of NSFW shots. While she oftentimes shares fashion-forward images with fans, she also rocks bikinis, crop tops and everything else under the sun. The songstress undoubtedly looks good in just about every look she wears, but it’s her latest photo that really has her fans turning their heads.

In the stunning new black-and-white shot, the 41-year-old posed on a white chair. The black-haired beauty rested her arm on a table just in front of her, putting her head on her hand and smiling big for the camera. Scherzinger spread her legs open, as she rocked a pair of jeans, which were rolled up to her ankles. The Australia’s Got Talent judge paired her jeans with a low-cut white top, which plunged low into her chest, offering a little glimpse of cleavage.

For the gorgeous look, Nicole wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while also donning a face full of beautiful makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and matte lipstick. In just a short time of the gorgeous image going live, Scherzinger’s 3.8 million-plus followers had given it a ton of attention with over 96,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While most followers chimed in on the post to let her know she looks beautiful, countless others commented on the photo’s caption.

“Like super stunning and simple. I love it!!!” one follower gushed.

“So beautiful as always!!” another chimed in with a kissy-face emoji.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” another fan raved.

This is not the first time in recent weeks Nicole has turned heads on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nicole jetted off to Hawaii where she not only enjoyed the Fourth of July but also rang in her 41st birthday with friends and family by her side. During her time there, the stunner shared a few bikini-clad photos for fans. And in one of the posts, Nicole left little to be desired in a tiny little bikini.

One of the photos in the set showed Scherzinger in her element, posing for a sexy shot in the sand. With the water at her back, Nicole’s hair flowed in the wind, as she looked off into the distance with a huge smile. Her incredible figure was fully on display in the image in a skimpy snakeskin bikini, which tied on the sides. The former Pussycat Doll was nearly spilling out of the little top, exposing plenty of cleavage. The post earned rave reviews with over 150,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.

