Aubrey O’Day Straddles Crown Floaty While Wearing Cleavage-Baring Gold Bikini

Singer Aubrey O’Day is currently appearing on MTV’s Ex On The Beach on Tuesday nights at 8/7 central. In between her reality TV career and singing gigs with her bands Dumblonde and Danity Kane, the songstress also serves as a model on Instagram for various brands.

Recently, the “White Hot Lies” singer shared a picture of herself lounging on a golden crown-shaped pool floaty, and she used an app to make sure her followers got to see her in a crown. The singer laid atop the pillowy blow-up toy with her legs spread open laying over the edges of the flotation device with her hands pulling on the strings of the golden Fashion Nova bikini that barely held her ample cleavage. Her platinum blonde hair was loosely pulled up, and she wore a nude lip and round wire sunglasses. A pair of green Gucci high top tennis shoes and various bracelets completed the sensual look.

In her caption, the “DJT” singer used a play on words about her Gucci shoes saying they were great for running from issues. O’Day’s followers enjoyed her share with nearly 120,000 people viewing it within a few hours of her post. Several took the time to leave a comment on the exciting photograph.

“You are my inspiration! Goddess. Baddie. Beauty” commented a female follower.

Some of her other fans hoped that the royal theme was a tease about an upcoming Danity Kane release.

“@aubreyoday is this a hint at a new single #newkangs#dk3 going hard #wify,” wondered a fan.

Last year, O’Day reunited with her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard to form the third iteration of the band that Diddy put together on MTV’s Making The Band. They called the third go ’round for Danity Kane, DK3, and the group went on “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour,” which delighted fans. Bex and O’Day also put out a new Dumblonde album Bianca in March of this year.

Loading...

The singer’s fans are enjoying seeing her on her newest reality TV show. Last week, the former Celebrity Apprentice star stunned the world by saying Donald Trump Jr. is her soulmate. Now, according to a Bustle report, Lisa “Thai” Coffey is O’Day’s ex on the new TV show. Most recently, the singer dated and broke up with Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D whom she met on Famously Single. Coffey was O’Day’s relationship before Pauly D, and she will likely get to confront the singer for the way their relationship ended.