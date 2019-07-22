‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Wows In Leopard-Print Spandex For ‘Itzy Ritzy’ Bedroom Video

Chelsea Houska is wowing her fans. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories earlier today for a little promotional content. The mother of three hadn’t opted for a generic studio setting, though – Chelsea appeared to be sending fans the latest on her clothing and baby collaboration straight from her bedroom.

Chelsea’s footage showed her seated on the floor as she unwrapped a box containing goods from her partnership with retailer Itzy Ritzy. The redhead mentioned the brand throughout her video – clearly, this reality face is as passionate about her products as she is her parenting. Chelsea’s footage may have been focusing on a stylish stroller caddy, but it wasn’t holding back on showcasing the star’s own style. The 27-year-old’s leopard-print spandex shorts were visible in the update – while Chelsea didn’t film herself full-length, she did send fans hints of her toned legs. Chelsea paired her shorts with a casual t-shirt in dark blues.

Chelsea appeared fresh-faced in her footage – a touch of makeup seemed to be enhancing her natural features, but the finish was low-frills. Efforts were, however, made to remind fans where they can find out more about Itzy Ritzy – as fans will know, the star’s collaboration with the company also includes her husband, Cole DeBoer.

“@itzyritzy @chelseacole4itzyritzy,” Chelsea wrote at the bottom of her video.

Branching out into merch has been seen with other members of the popular MTV franchise. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, jointly run Things That Matter – the lifestyle brand mostly retails trendy athleisurewear alongside baby and children’s goods. Likewise an entrepreneur is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Her Pothead haircare line is frequently mentioned via her Instagram stories. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham may have had less luck with failed businesses in the past, but she is running a CBD brand.

Itzy Ritzy‘s partnership with Chelsea and Cole comes with a mention of the couple on its website.

Loading...

“The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy is an edgy, laid-back and uniquely designed line of everyday products for modern moms & dads. In collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, Chelsea + Cole inspired their own sets of products to reflect their individual styles.”

Chelsea’s popularity is somewhat reflected by her Instagram following – with 5.6 million followers, this star seems to have a social media backing that’s especially interested in her life. Chelsea’s account is also followed by some celebrity faces. Chelsea’s Instagram is followed by country singer Jessie James Decker, former adult entertainment star Jenna Jameson, plus various members of the Teen Mom franchise.