Demi Rose Stuns In Barely-There Bikini As She Returns To Ibiza

Demi Rose Mawby is back in one of her favorite places in the world, and she definitely dressed appropriately for the occasion.

Joining a series of other celebs who flock to Ibiza in the summer, the Instagram model made sure to celebrate her arrival to the party island with a sexy new Instagram post. On Monday, Demi shared a new snap that showed her rocking a very skimpy beachwear outfit, including a barely-there white bikini top, as well as a short brown skirt that tied around her slim waist.

She completed the summer look with a blue shoulder bag, as well as brown heeled, cowboy-style Yves Saint Laurent boots. The British bombshell, who rose to prominence after dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, crossed her legs as she struck a sultry pose for the camera. She chilled on a comfy-looking outdoor seating area at what appears to be her hotel in the Spanish destination.

Demi flaunted her world-famous hourglass curves in her stylish outfit, and she wore her long brunette locks in a partial updo with a center part, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders. According to her tags, she rocked brands such as Dior, Joselyn Cano Swimwear, and Oh Polly — with whom she collaborated on a swimwear collection that she showcased in Florida just recently.

The 24-year-old partook in a series of activities as soon as she arrived in Ibiza. On Sunday, she took to her Insta stories to document her day, which started off with a super-fun boat trip with friends, in which she appeared to have had the best time. She later headed for lunch, posting a video of someone doing a headstand on a table while everyone at the restaurant applauded and cheered.

During her boat ride, she donned a deep blue, velvet bikini top, paired with a black skirt adorned with silver sequins. In a picture Demi shared, she closed her eyes and smiled, writing in the caption, “when you get absolutely soaked. Cheers mates.”

Just before landing in Ibiza, the Birmingham native was in Miami, Florida, where she attended the popular Swim Week to present her above-mentioned Oh Polly collection.

“Miami swim week! Walking the show in my new collection for @ohpolly. Thanks for always supporting me and believing in me on my journey. In life you have to push the boundaries, go out of your comfort zone to grow personally and professionally,” Demi wrote on Instagram.