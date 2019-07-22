Calvin Harris’s Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Has Fans Drooling Over Her Flawless Figure In Barely There Bikini Snap

Calvin Harris’s on-off girlfriend and model Aarika Wolf is not one to hold back when it comes to the photos she posts on her Instagram page. The Scottish DJ’s girlfriend particularly loves posing in tiny bikinis as she soaks up the sun in her always-sunny city of Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing in a barely there red bikini that showed off her impeccable figure. The tiny top left plenty of her cleavage on display, while the high-waisted bottoms accentuated her washboard abs and lean abdomen. The model was photographed sitting on a poolside lounge chair, with one leg pulled up and bent under her, allowing her followers a glimpse of her sculpted leg muscles.

The model completed the summery look with several gold necklaces of various lengths and bright-pink lipstick that contrasted nicely with her tanned skin. She added black eyeliner and mascara and had her long, brown tresses spilling down her shoulders and back and partly covering her face. As she posed for the camera, she held a glass of champagne in one hand.

The two-photo series featured the model in the same suit and position, only altering her facial expression. In the first photo, she gazes towards the camera with her lips slightly parted while in the second, her face is lit up as she laughs and flashes a huge white smile for the photo.

In the caption, the model tells her almost 200,000 followers to just “be happy,” followed by a cherry and smiling emoji. Many of her followers left comments referencing the caption, while others gushed over her beauty, calling her “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and a “dream come true.”

“I’m always happy thanx to you,” one Instagram user commented.

“my queen! You’re literally so perfect,” another user wrote, following up with a heart-eyed and kissy face emoji.

“Omigoodness you look incredible Aarika! Love that smile so much,” one other fan gushed.

The brunette bombshell first met the DJ, famous for his singles “We Found Love,” “This Is What You Came For,” “Summer,” and “Feel So Close,” in 2014 after she was cast for his “Blame” music video, according to The Daily Mail.

The pair lasted about seven months before Calvin ended the relationship and began dating singer Taylor Swift. They tried again in 2017 before separating once more just three months after rekindling the romance and are currently on attempt number three.