Samantha Hoopes Flaunts 8-Month Pregnant Belly In A Sports Bra

Sports Illustrated model, Samantha Hoopes, has been keeping her fans in the loop with her first pregnancy on social media. Her newest update came in the way of an Instagram Story, where she posed for a mirror selfie while wearing an all-black outfit. The model stood in front of her bathroom mirror, wearing a black sports bra and a pair of black leggings. She showed off her 8-month pregnant belly and pursed her lips for the camera. She wore her hair down for the shot and appeared to be makeup-free. Behind her, you could see a bathtub and shower.

Hoopes joked in a caption that “Moving with my stomach this big in NYC heat = so much fun.”

It certainly looks as though the model is ready to give birth any minute. But that’s no surprise, considering that she previously announced that the baby is due in August. Although she wasn’t clear about what part of the month the baby is due, July is already coming to a close in 11 days.

Samantha previously raved about the life-changing experience, noted Sports Illustrated.

“This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

Fans can look forward to hearing more from her as she nears her due date.

That’s not to mention that around a month ago, Samantha shared a photo of herself posing outdoors in a red dress. She held a little dog in her right hand, as she sported a minidress with front-tie accents and ruffles. She wore her hair half up, half down, and also sported sunglasses for the occasion. And although she’s pregnant with a child, she joked that she was posing with her “first child,” Mila. The photo was liked over 5,600 times. Fans also chimed in, some which were also expecting mothers.

“[sic] Im happy for you, and i think you look amazing. Always smile because truly you are awesome,” noted a follower.

“[sic] Your so adorable I love seeing your belly grow, I’m at 18 weeks waiting to feel my baby’s first kicks,” said another, who is likely enjoying watching Hoopes’ journey alongside her own.

“You look amazing! I’m thrilled to see a woman appreciate her changing body,” exclaimed another fan.

Hoopes has also been keeping up with a personal blog, which is giving her a new way to interact directly with her many followers.