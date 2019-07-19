Model Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Posts Racy Instagram Photo Of Cleavage In Pink Swimsuit

Rachel Bush is giving fans an up-close glimpse of her famous curves, posting a racy photo of herself in a very revealing pink swimsuit.

The Instagram model and wife of NFL player Jordan Bush posted the Instagram photo on Thursday, a close-up shot from her knees to her neck that put plenty of curves on display. The picture was a smash hit with her followers, gaining some viral interest as it racked up scores of comments complimenting her physique.

“You fineeeeee,” one person commented.

“Okaaaay bod tho,” wrote Rachel’s most famous follower and a frequent commenter, reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

Rachel has been enjoying the sun of south Florida over the course of the summer, frequently sharing very revealing glimpses of herself in various forms of swimwear. Just a few days before the pink swimsuit photo, Rachel took to Instagram to share a picture of herself laying face down on a white sandy beach, showing off plenty of backside in a thong bikini.

The 21-year-old got some help from family for that series of shots, tagging her younger sister Jordan and showing how her sister helped to set up the racy snap. She’s had help from someone else very close to her as well. Rachel is married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, though she has become a star in her own right in recent months as she topped 1 million followers and is trudging along toward 2 million.

Rachel Bush has been able to use the attention from her famous husband to launch a successful and likely lucrative career as an Instagram model. She has since been featured in Maxim, hosted events, and become a fixture of celebrity news sites.

Rachel even got a write-up from TMZ when she turned 21 last year and celebrated the best way she knows how — by sharing a revealing glimpse of herself.

“Rachel rang in her 21st year on Thursday by posing with her birthday cake while sporting some lingerie. Seriously, what else do we need to say!?” the outlet noted.

While her husband is locked into the Buffalo Bills on a $13 million contract, Rachel Bush is likely bringing in some nice bank for her Instagram photos as well. Bush shares a number of sponsored posts, frequently donning skimpy attire for fashion and swimwear companies. Experts estimate that models with more than 1 million followers can get five figures for a single post.

