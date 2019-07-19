‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Lounges In Neon Green Bikini

Maxim model Kara Del Toro has been making quite the splash at Miami Swim Week. The curvy bombshell has walked in a few fashion shows, strutting her stuff down the runway in skimpy bikinis that showcased her curves. Today, Del Toro shared another sizzling shot with her 1 million Instagram followers — and it appears that she found some time to relax in between runway shows.

In the sexy snap, Del Toro reclined on a plush daybed in the sunshine. While the pillows she opted to lay on are a neutral color, the swimsuit she was wearing was anything but. The vibrant greenish-yellow shade popped against her tanned skin.

The style of the suit itself had some interesting details. The top was cut low in the front, and allowed plenty of cleavage to peek out. The bottoms were the popular high-cut style that stretched over her hips, but also had a unique detail of a strap that stretched across her toned stomach. The detail drew attention to her chiseled abs and added a wow factor to the otherwise fairly simple suit.

Del Toro stared straight into the camera, serving up a sultry look as she posed with one leg propped up and the other stretched out. She had one arm draped across her leg while the other pushed back her loose brown waves.

Del Toro also made sure to share the source of the bikini, Boohoo, in case any of her fans wanted to snatch up one of their own, online.

Her fans loved the steamy shot, and it received over 14,300 likes in just two hours.

One follower showered Del Toro with praise.

“You’re the definition of stunning,” the follower said. Another made a remark based on the bright hue of her suit.

“You highlight my day just like that bathing suit!” they said.

Several other followers were struck speechless, and opted to simply leave a string of emoji on the post.

Del Toro has been sizzling in Miami, Florida, for Miami Swim Week, but before that, she was rocking itty bitty bikinis on an Italian adventure. Followers who were introduced to the star at Miami Swim Week and can’t get enough of her enviable physique may want to go back a week or two to see some of the sexy snaps she took in Italy.

No matter where she is in the world, Del Toro always seems to find a reason to rock a swimsuit, and that’s exactly what keeps her number of followers growing.