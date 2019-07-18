Buxom Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Hot Instagram Photo Shoot

The gorgeous model showed off her voluptuous figure in a suite of eye-catching denim outfits as she launched her newest and fourth collection for Marina Rinaldi.

Ashley Graham is once again showing off her voluptuous figure on Instagram, and her fans are over the moon with her curvy look.

On Thursday, the buxom Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model treated her massive following to a pair of steamy photos, and a tantalizing video to boot – and proved, once again, that she certainly has what it takes to command the attention of millions of fans all over the world.

As her Instagram followers are well aware, Ashley often showcases her jaw-dropping physique in skin-baring snaps on social media. The bubbly plus-size model frequently poses for scorching photo shoots for Addition Elle and Swimsuits For All, for which she famously designs sexy lingerie and curve-flaunting bikinis. This time around, the 31-year-old stunner was featured in a sizzling photo shoot for Italian fashion house Marina Rinaldi, one of the many popular labels with which Ashley enjoys a long-standing and fruitful collaboration.

Today’s triple Instagram update offered a snippet of Ashley’s recent photo shoot for Marina Rinaldi, one that announced the launch of her newest and fourth collection for the plus-size clothing brand – a bold and elegant denim line designed to bring “an extra boost of attitude and femininity,” as noted on the Marina Rinaldi website.

“The stage is set for new graphic patchworks, gilets to be worn next to the skin, slim-cut jackets that emphasize the waistline, and the must-have biker jacket with studs.”

Ashley put her hourglass figure on display in the head-spinning photo shoot. The curvy beauty is seen rocking several head-turning outfits from her latest denim collection – all perfectly tailored to her bodacious curves.

The promotional video posted to Instagram opened with an image of Ashley showcasing an eye-catching black leather jacket, one gleaming with shiny stud details. The stunning model then slipped into a trendy denim tunic, a patchwork design boasting a plunging neckline that beautifully flattered her décolletage. Ashley paired the garment with tight-fitting black jeans that put her thick thighs front and center.

Other fabulous pieces showcased in the clip were an exquisite and dangerously low-cut black frock and an equally plunging denim dress – a curve-hugging item that followed in the same patchwork aesthetic that seems to be the trademark of Ashley’s new collection.

A blue-and black denim jumpsuit was also featured in the clip – as was a one-sleeve black top, one cinched at the waist with a show-stopping fringe leather belt.

Meanwhile, the two photos showcased a pair of eye-popping outfits that also made their way into the video. The snapshots, however, offered a more detailed look at the stylish ensembles – and gave fans an eyeful of Ashley’s bountiful curves in the process.

For the first snap, the gorgeous plus-size model poured her spectacular figure into a snug black pencil-skirt, a skin-tight denim piece that drew all of the attention to her shapely hips. Boasting a contrast blue denim waistband, the trendy skirt accentuated Ashley’s taut waistline. The dark-haired beauty teamed up the piece with a fashionable patchwork crop jacket, baring her midriff in the tiny garment.

In the second pic, Ashley modeled a more elegant yet equally sexy look as she donned a patchwork denim pencil-skirt and a white Bardot top. The busty brunette flaunted her ample cleavage in the low-cut top to send a wave of excitement through her legions of admirers. Boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline, her revealing top lured the gaze toward her buxom curves. At the same time, she showed off her voluptuous hips and chiseled calves in the snug black-and-blue skirt, which hemmed below the knee.

Loading...

Needless to say, Ashley’s 8.6 million Instagram followers were entranced with her fabulous denim look.

“Wowwwww,” one person commented under Ashley’s post, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“I LOVE this!” wrote another fan, adding a couple of sparkles emoji for emphasis.

“So sharp!!!” remarked a third person, in a message that ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Lovely collection!!!” noted a fourth Instagram user, ending their post with a heart emoji.