Black Trump Supporter Kevin Martin Told He Needs To Be ‘Re-Educated’ After Controversial CNN Appearance

'You told the whole nation you support his racism, sexism, & cruelty/war crimes as if that is intelligent?' said one Twitter user.

Kevin Martin, a black Trump supporter, is getting told he needs to be “re-educated,” as well as receiving much less-charitable advice, on Twitter following a controversial appearance on CNN, The Blaze reports.

The topic of race has been a hot one this week following a series of tweets over the weekend in which Donald Trump told four freshmen Democratic congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — should go back to their “broken” and “crime-infested” countries. Of the four, only one, Omar, was not born in the United States.

The tweets have widely been condemned as racist, with even a handful of Trump’s fellow Republicans saying, at the very least, that he needs to address the policies of his adversaries, not his adversaries themselves. So inflammatory were the tweets that, as reported by The Inquisitr, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution formally condemning Trump for the tweets.

CNN reporter Van Jones caught up with Kevin Martin, an African American Pennsylvania man who supports Trump. Specifically, Martin said he voted for Trump in 2016 and intends to vote for him again in 2020.

Martin said that he was raised in a conservative family and that he’s a businessman. The economy has been booming under Trump, and he wants that to continue, he says.

He did admit that the recent tweets, as well as similar “rhetoric” from the White House, were “concerning,” but in the main, he says, Trump is the right man for black Americans like him.

On Twitter, Martin’s CNN appearance is getting harsh reactions.

“That #KevinMartin on CNN is a lost soul. You’re willing to support someone that HATES you all bc you think he has something to do with your business doing well. Wake up!!! Your business is doing well bc of Obama! Stop putting profits before morals and your ancestors. Wake up,” tweeted one user.

Another user tweeted that Martin needs to be “re-educated.”

Another accused him of looking past Trump’s supposed racism because he profits from Trump administration policies.

@OutFrontCNN I would remind #KevinMartin, the conservative negro who voted for Trump because "profits" from his consulting business are "good", of the 1930's negro who let whites kick him in the ass for a quarter. I'm sure profits were good for him too. — Sherbi Pierre (@Sistercornbread) July 17, 2019

Martin, for his part, admitted noted that even some of his own black Republican friends, who would have otherwise supported Trump because they’re Republicans, have abandoned Trump because of his alleged racism. He says some of his formerly-Republican black friends are now supporting Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders in 2020.