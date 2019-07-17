‘SI’ Model Kate Bock Sizzles In Silver Bikini, Asks Fans ‘Who Nailed The Swim Shoot Better’ In Hilarious Post

Kate Bock is reminiscing about her latest shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and she wants her Instagram fans to vote on whether her shoot is better than her dog’s, Vestry, in a hilarious post. On Tuesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video of herself rocking a skimpy bikini, which she paired with a photo of her dog wearing an orange vest in a similar setting.

The post first shows Bock’s video, in which she is lying on her back in the shallow waters of the ocean as she wears a silver two-piece swimsuit. The straight-cut top features thick straps that run over the model’s shoulders like a sports bra and a plunging neckline that puts her cleavage on display.

Bock — who is also known for being in a longtime relationship with NBA player Kevin Love — teams her top with matching silver bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, accentuating her full, wide hips and itty-bitty waist while highlighting her incredibly toned abs. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the two-piece Bock is rocking is from Monica Hansen Beachwear.

The second photo of the post shows her Vizsla in a cute vest as she splashes around in a lake while gorgeous snow-filled mountains tower in the background.

In the clip, Bock is seen resting on her elbows with one knee bent as she faces the ocean. The camera is behind her, capturing her movements as she works through different poses. At one point, Bock tilts her head back, dipping her long, blonde hair in the water.

The post — which Bock shared with her 526,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 6,300 likes and about 90 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for both her and Vestry, while using the opportunity to cast their votes.

“Tie!!!! You’re both ADORABLE,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart exclamation point emoji.

“Vestry! I want to travel like that pup!” another fan chimed in.

Bock herself conceded that her dog might have nailed the shoot better in response to one of the comments.

“I mean, the long legs, the toe dipped in the water, the straight eye contact with a -come hither’ look…. I concede,” Bock wrote.

Those who would like to see more of Bock and her dog should follow her on Instagram.