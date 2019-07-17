Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Black Bikini Top & Biker Shorts

Jasmine Sanders spent the weekend in Miami with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, and she is sharing with her Instagram fans how much fun she had with her fellow models. On Tuesday, Sanders took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshot of herself in a bikini and biker shorts that is both revealing and elegant all at once.

In the photos, Sanders — who also goes by the social media moniker Golden Barbie — is standing in front of a wall partition made with tree branches as she rocks a black triangle bikini top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck, leaving her slender torso of full display.

The 28-year-old stunner teamed her bikini with a white blazer, which she is wearing unbuttoned at the front. In addition, she has on a pair of Versace biker shorts in light yellow, black and white that sit above her bellybutton, reaching down to her knees. The shorts hug every curve of her lower body, highlighting her wide hips and strong thighs, while leaving her upper abs exposed. She accessorized her look with a round black leather purse, which, as the tag she included with the post indicates, is by Longchamp.

Golden Barbie is posing with one leg spread to the side and hip propped to the opposite, in a pose that further accentuate her curves and feminine figure. Sanders is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in natural curls that cascade onto her shoulders. The model is shooting an intent gaze at the camera with fierce eyes and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. Black eyeliner on her upper lids contrasts with the white pencil on her lower inner lids, making the blue of her eyes stand out, while a shade of light pink lipstick gives her makeup a romantic touch.

The post, which Sanders shared with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,500 likes and upwards of 140 comments in under a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the German-born American model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You are like a beautiful lion,” one user wrote, adding a lion emoji and a pink heart.

“Slay my whole life,” another fan chimed in, following the message with three fire emoji.

“Love this outfit,” a third fan raved.