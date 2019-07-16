Britney Spears’ Sweaty Sports Bra Video Bombs: ‘Excuse The No-Makeup’ Brutally Ripped Apart

Britney Spears is getting slammed. The Toxic singer took to Instagram last night for another of her legendary workout videos. While the sweat-drenched footage ticked boxes for showcasing just how hard this 37-year-old trains, mentions of being makeup-free proved ill-received – Britney had opened her video with an apology.

“Excuse the no-makeup and the obnoxiously walking on a treadmill really really fast,” she said.

Fan comments have been honing in on the statement. While remarks weren’t exclusively regarding the state of Britney’s visible and somewhat-smudged eye makeup – her sexy sports bra and killer body were mentioned – it does seem that the post’s most-liked comments were ripping this mother of two apart. Instagram users can be understanding. Throw them a made-up face with a “no-makeup” comment though, and they’ll be less forgiving.

“Excuse the no makeup but looks like she hasn’t wiped her makeup off in ten years” was the most-liked response with over 2,600 likes.

“I’m starting to think her eyeliner is tattooed on like that!!!” another fan wrote.

Fans definitely seemed out to probe Britney.

“Last night’s makeup counts as makeup,” one fan affirmatively wrote.

“Is “no makeup” code for I still have my eyeliner on from 254 days ago?” one user asked.

Admittedly, it does seem that the users have a point. Britney’s close-up footage of herself on a treadmill may have come with a gym-appropriate wardrobe, but it did appear that this mother hadn’t quite erased the traces of her smokey eye makeup. The cosmetics-applied finish is somewhat of a trademark for this pop legend. Last month, Britney took to Instagram for a throwback outfit from her teen track “…Baby One More Time.” Her checked skirt and tied-up shirt sent fans plenty of Britney’s now-iconic look. Likewise visible was Britney’s eye makeup.

Celebrities going makeup-free has become a giant deal – when the star going fresh-faced is known for living a makeup-centric life, the buzz will be especially intense. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are known for wowing fans for just this reason. Both stars run major cosmetics empires. The response to a celebrity known for rocking natural beauty will generally prove less sensational, but the praise will manifest. Lovers of the makeup-free look include singer Selena Gomez and Younger actress Hilary Duff.

Despite the backlash, Britney’s update proved popular overall. It had racked up over 1.4 million views and 189,000+ likes within 12 hours of going live. The star was also showered with praise for her super-fit body. Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.