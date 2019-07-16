Kendall Jenner Shows Off Killer Legs In Hot New Shot, Racking Up Over 1 Million Likes In Less Than An Hour

Kendall Jenner is stunning in her latest Instagram post. As fans know, the model regularly floods her highly-followed account with a number of photos from various shoots and campaigns and each and every photo that she posts garners her a ton of attention. In the most recent image that was shared with her 113 million-plus Instagram followers, Jenner puts her body on display in a snapshot for fashion brand Ksubi.

In the hot, new photo Jenner strikes a pose in a white room with a window that overlooks the city just behind her. The 23-year-old sits on a tiny white barstool, putting on a leggy display with her long and lean legs up to her chest. Along with a pair of tiny jean shorts, Jenner rocks what appears to be a cropped jean jacket for the all-denim look. Jenner touches her manicured hands to her feet, crouching over and posing.

The black-haired beauty looks amazing in the killer photo, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Within just minutes of the post going live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews from her fans with over 1 million likes in addition to 4,200-plus comments.

Many of Kendall’s fans commented on the post using flame and heart-eye emoji while countless others used their words to let the model know how amazing she looks in the gorgeous shot. A few other fans simply took to the post to let the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know that they’re big fans.

“Yasss the queen is hereeee,” one follower commented on the image.

“I don’t even be knowing what to comment anymore #youreperfect,” another fan gushed with a red heart emoji.

“I love you kendall so much. I’m from in Iraq,” one more Instagram chimed in.

The stunning new shot comes amid news that Kris Jenner is trying to ink new deals for her daughters to appear on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the momager is currently wheeling and dealing to try and ink her kids some sweet new contracts. Back in 2017, Kris pulled off a mega-deal to get $150 million for the famous family to appear on the show but now, she’s looking to double their earnings and is asking for $300 million for the family to extend their current contracts.

With everything going on with the KarJenners in recent years, Kris thinks it’s only fair to get a huge pay raise and now, she just needs to wait for E! to approve it.