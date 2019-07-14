Jasmine Tookes Gets Flirty In Pink & Red Bikini

Jasmine Tookes appears to be enjoying herself in the Seychelles, and shared a bikini pic from the beautiful destination with her Instagram fans. The post consisted of two shots of her rocking a pink and red bikini, which she noted are from Victoria’s Secret’s newest collection of swimwear. The model opted for a bright pink bikini top and bright red bikini bottoms, which are part of the “Mix & Match” collection. She wore her hair down with a heavy right part, and placed her right hand on her head for the shot. She accessorized with a small pendant necklace, along with multiple rings.

Tookes was photographed standing by bright blue pillars, with tropical green foliage in the backdrop. Behind her to her right, you could see a small pool.

The second photo of the set showed Jasmine mid-laugh, as the camera zoomed in more on her than in the first photo. The model was spotted grabbing her arms while looking up. Her eyes were closed for the shot as she leaned over slightly. In the first 20 minutes since the photo was posted, it’s already garnered over 21,000 likes.

The model’s second newest bikini pic was posted only four days ago, and it was geo-tagged in Nairobi, Kenya. She revealed that the photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret swim took place there, and the photo was a sneak peek of what’s to come.

In the photo, Jasmine wore a teal blue and white color combination. The top was a halter-style top with thick straps. It had scalloped edges on the inside, along with a front-tie accent. On the other hand, the bottoms appeared to be very simple in design, and rested on her hips. Tookes was spotted posing with her left hip popped, as she gave a sultry look to the camera. Her hair was worn down, and her white drop earrings matched her outfit well.

The model previously spoke with Glamour Magazine about what “sexy” means to her, among other personal details.

“Something I feel like I am asked a lot recently is, ‘is it not cool to be sexy anymore?’ It is cool, you don’t have to be sexy for anyone else, you have to be sexy for yourself!” she explained.

