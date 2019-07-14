American Bombshell McKenna Berkley Flaunts Insane Figure In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

American bikini model McKenna Berkley recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her fans with a new bikini picture — one that became an instant favorite.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen wearing a skimpy blue bikini that allowed her to flaunt her amazing body, especially a glimpse of her enviable cleavage and her long, sexy legs. The model stood on a rock and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture.

She let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to be in line with the outdoor photo shoot. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Amalfi Coast — a 50-kilometer stretch of coastline along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula.

In the caption, the stunner informed her fans that her bikini was from Monday Swimwear — a brand which has become quite popular among Instagram models.

Within a few hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 2,000 likes and various comments where fans and followers showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that McKenna is super sexy, while another one wrote that she is a goddess. A third fan said that she is absolutely beautiful, while the remaining fans expressed their admiration for the hottie by using hearts, kiss, and fire emoji.

Prior to posting the bikini pic, McKenna treated her fans to a casual snap where she could be seen wearing a white bra that she teamed with a pair of jeans. She let her hair down and leaned over an ATV to pose for the picture. In the process, McKenna flaunted her well-toned legs and booty to titillate her fans.

Even though she didn’t flaunt a lot of skin in the snap, fans still fell in love with it. Apart from her usual fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture to show some appreciation and support, including Caroline Kelley and Australian model and entrepreneur, Natasha Oakley.

According to an article by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, McKenna lives in Kansas City but she grew up in Las Vegas. During the interview, she was asked what was it like growing up in Vegas. In response, she said that there were a lot of parties happening all the time and it was fun but not as crazy as one would imagine.