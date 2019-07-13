Jennifer Lopez Is Selling Butt Masks Via Her Collaboration With Athleisure Brand, Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez’s new subscription box collaboration with yoga-inspired athleisure brand Niyama Sol has an interesting product in it that seems perfectly on-brand for the 49-year-old entertainer. Page Six reports that the box will contain butt masks made by Bawdy Beauty, which are meant to pamper your booty in the same way that a facial mask would.

“Now your butt can finally receive the loving and caring attention your face gets,” the product description on Bawdy Beauty’s website reads. “We are here to shape beauty’s derriere with toned, firm, glowing and perfectly hydrated butt skin.”

As for the subscription box’s other products, they include Niyamo Sol leopard-print leggings, a rhodonite necklace from jewelry brand SoulKu, incense sticks by House of Intuition, Quay x J.Lo aviator sunglasses, and samples of Four Sigmatic’s mushroom-based drinks.

As Shape reports, Lopez’s subscription box is called Santosha and is meant to stimulate “confidence and self-love” in women. There’s also an environmentally conscious aspect to the products, as the leggings are made from recycled plastic.

The boxes retail for $95, but they’re valued at $200.

Jennifer Lopez has worked with the company before. As Yahoo News notes, she designed a collection with Niyama Sol which was released earlier this year.

“Niyama Sol is focused on contentment, self-love, and other principals for healthy living, which really resonated with Lopez who was heavily involved in the concept and design process,” a press release from the company said of the collaboration.

The collection includes a pair of leggings with the “Get Right” singer’s face on them, plus matching sports bras.

Before her official collaborations with the brand, the singer had helped Niyama Sol become popular by regularly posting workout photos in which she wore their athleisure wear, specifically their leggings.

In one of those posts she added the hashtag, “#whentheleggingsmakethebootylookgood,” which took off, Yahoo News recalls.

Lopez promoted some of Niyama Sol’s products in a recent post on her Instagram page. In the photo, she’s wearing their Kitty Kat leggings set.

Fans raved over the look in the comments section.

“The Abs are looking at me,” wrote one fan with enthusiastic admiration for Lopez’s fit physique

“You’re incredible,” wrote another adoring Instagram commenter.

Jennifer Lopez is performing this summer in a concert series that’s being called the “It’s My Party Tour.” According to her website, her next concert will be in New York at Madison Square Garden, her second gig at this location during the tour. Fans can expect to hear lots of her hit songs as the shows are meant to celebrate her lengthy career in the music business.