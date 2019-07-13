Channing Tatum Reveals That He’s In Therapy In Viral Video About Astrology App Pattern

Channing Tatum recently had his mind blown by the astrology app Pattern and took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to tell his fans about it. In doing so, he also casually revealed that he’s in therapy and suggested that everyone should talk to a therapist too.

“How the hell do you know what you know about me, Pattern?” he said. ” I was just in therapy yesterday — yeah, I’m in therapy, everybody should be in therapy — and I get a notification on my phone this morning. Pops up, and uses the exact words that we were using in therapy.”

The video currently has more than 1.5 million views on Twitter with many people commenting on the Magic Mike actor’s surprise at the apparent accuracy of astrology and his casual therapy revelation.

“The part where he’s like… “everyone should be in therapy!” turned me into a Channing Tatum stan,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Channing Tatum getting thoroughly shook by astrology and interrupting himself to tell people to go to therapy is, as the kids say, a big mood,” another Twitter user commented.

The video caused Channing’s name to trend on the social media platform for several hours on Friday night. There were also reports of the app crashing after the video went viral, as seen on this Twitter post, for instance.

But there were others who wondered if Channing had made the video simply to promote the app. Heavy even published an article that discussed whether he could be one of its investors.

As The Daily Dot reports, Pattern has been around since at least 2017. When you download it, the app asks for some pertinent details about you like the date, time and location of your birth.

Heavy notes that its algorithm extracts personal data that’s stored on your phone to give you a more comprehensive astrological profile, which could explain why it seemed to know so much about Channing. It also uses cookies to track the sites that you’re visiting on the Internet, so that’s another source of information that informs its astrological readings.

Over on Instagram, Channing’s girlfriend, singer Jessie J, appeared to tease him about the video and his amazement at the accuracy of the app.

“It’s me…. I’m the pattern. I’m sliding in your dm’s in 3…..2…..(sliding)….1,” she wrote in the comments.

Cosmopolitan Magazine noted that they’ve been dating since September 2018. Although the relationship came as a surprise to many, perhaps it’s something the Pattern app could have predicted. We’ll probably never know for sure.