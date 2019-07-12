‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Stuns In See-Through Dress, Wearing Bra & Panties Underneath

Once again, Yanet Garcia is putting on a sexy display for fans.

The model has been dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on social media and she is wildly popular on Instagram with over 10.7 million followers. When Garcia is not busy reporting the weather in Mexico, she’s usually busy juggling her other two careers: acting and modeling. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of fans, Garcia left little to the imagination as she attended a movie premiere.

In the hot new shot, Garcia stood next to a big printout of her movie poster while she sported a big smile on her face. On top, Yanet wore a black see-through dress that fell all the way down to the floor, but featured a thigh-high split going all the way up her leg. Underneath the sparkly black ensemble, Garcia donned a black pair of panties as well as a matching black bra.

The model did a slight booty-pop for the photo and her killer legs were the center of the shot. As usual, Garcia looked amazing, wearing her long brunette locks down and slightly curled, as well as a stunning face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Within just minutes of the post going live, it has earned Garcia rave reviews from her fans with over 36,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

While some of Yanet’s followers commented on the image to congratulate her on the accomplishment, countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few other followers just took to the post to comment with a flame and heart emoji.

“I do honestly love you,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“You’re hot,” another one of Garcia’s followers raved.

“This dress looks great on your body…like this one better,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji.

Earlier this year, the bombshell hit a milestone on Instagram: 10 million followers. The beauty took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, with a bikini-clad photo. In the shot, the stunner held up gold “1” and “0” balloons to celebrate the event. And to go along with the steamy photo, Garcia also shared a heartfelt caption expressing her thanks to everyone who has followed her.

“THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS. 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad.”

Garcia went on to explain that she practiced her craft and posted videos of herself to YouTube and from there, her career took off.