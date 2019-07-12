Farrah Abraham Shows Off Braless Cleavage In Nothing But A Blazer

Farrah Abraham continues to push the limits as she stepped out wearing a very racy ensemble this week.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah Abraham stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday and showed off a lot of skin in the process.

The former Teen Mom OG star was photographed by the paparazzi as she donned nothing but a super short black-and-white checkered blazer.

Farrah left little to the imagination as she went braless under the ensemble, flaunting her massive cleavage for all to see. The reality star also showed off her long, lean legs in the risque outfit.

Abraham had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders in the photos. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and darkened eyebrows.

Farrah added pink blush, dramatic eye liner, and a pink gloss on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

The reality star also accessorized by sporting small earrings and a silver chain and pendant around her neck. She carried her phone and a black leather handbag in her hands for the outing, and donned a light pink polish on her fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been dodging rumors that she’s working as a paid escort in Dubai.

Abraham has been spending a lot of time in the city, and revealing on Instagram that she’s living it up with a man as they enjoy the finer things in life. Now fans are speculating that she’s being paid to spend time with wealthy men who live in the area.

Loading...

According to Monsters and Critics, one fan even went as far as to ask Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, about the situation on social media.

“Honest question: does it make you feel like you failed as a mom knowing Farrah is selling her body in foreign lands for $$?” a fan asked Debra on Twitter.

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied, possibly confirming the speculation that Abraham could be an escort.

Fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s busy life as a working single mother by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.