‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Jenni Farley Lounges On Bed In Sizzling White Dress

As fans of Jersey Shore may know, the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned on July 11, as MTV reports. Many of the stars, including Jenni Farley, teased the latest season on their respective Instagram pages. Yesterday, Farley shared a hilarious clip from the latest episode featuring a moment from one of her interviews. Today, however, Farley took a break from the Jersey Shore content and instead shared two photos that were a bit more personal. The first was a cute shot of her son. The second was a sexy photo of herself spread out across a bed.

It appears that Farley is one of many celebrities to strike up a partnership with online retailer Fashion Nova. The reality television star shared a picture of herself lounging on a bed with patterned sheets with her head propped on the pillow. Farley opted to wear her hair pulled back in a glam high ponytail and rocked a smoky eye as well as some gold-rimmed glasses.

The main focus, however, was on her outfit. Farley sizzled in a white minidress that flaunted some major cleavage. In the particular pose Farley is in, her toned legs were mostly hidden, although fans could spot quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The form-fitting nature of the dress showcased Farley’s physique flawlessly, including the corset detail that showed off her trim waist.

She captioned the photo with a funny comment and indicated that it was a paid post by tagging the brand and adding an “#ad” hashtag.

The photo received over 12,000 likes in less than an hour, and Farley’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

One follower said, “baby girl looking good with them glasses.”

Another commented, “haha love the caption and also love your dress.”

Fans who have been curious about how Farley’s Jersey family feels about her new man may be in luck if they tune in to the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As Us Magazine reports, her wrestler boyfriend has managed to meet everyone except for Nicole Polizzi in person, although he’s chatted with Farley’s bestie via FaceTime.

Farley also revealed a bit more about the relationship’s history.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew my kids.”

The rest of the cast poked fun at the age difference in Farley’s new relationship, with Vinny Guadagnino commenting, “he was actually Greyson’s friend in school,” referring to Farley’s son.