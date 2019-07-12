Christie Brinkley Gets Soaking Wet In See-Through Tank In Sexy Throwback Photos

There’s a good reason why Christie Brinkley has remained one of the most well-known models over the course of a few decades.

As fans who follow the 65-year-old on social media know, the model still poses for sexy spreads and loves to share photos with fans. Over the past few years, it’s almost like Christie has been aging in reverse and with each and every photo that she shares with her 500,000-plus Instagram followers, and she earns nothing short of rave reviews. While it’s not every day that Brinkley shares throwback photos, she did yesterday and her fans were floored.

In the double-photo update that was shared with her legion of fans, the model throws it way back to when she was just 21-years-old. In the first photo in the series, Christie is pictured at her first Sports Illustrated photo shoot, lying in the water in a soaking wet white tank top that shows just about everything with only her breasts being covered by a white swimsuit. The model looks to be almost makeup-free in the stunning shot, wearing her then-brunette tresses down and curly.

The second photo in the series is after her hair was done by the professionals. In the stunning shot, Christie rocks the same see-through tank but this time, she ditched her curly locks, wearing her hair slicked back and wet instead. In this particular shot, the model holds up some wet sand in her right hand, letting it fall down to the ground.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of three plenty of attention with over 8,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Brinkley know how stunning she looked, countless others simply commented with various emoji. A few others pointed out the resemblance between the model and her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“This photo looks just like Sailor, your mini me Thanks for sharing it,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Oh the good ole days of enjoying tanning every Summer! I miss those days. You were gorgeous with your perm!” another fan chimed in with a few sun emoji.

Loading...

“The Queen of serene. You work it Christie..no matter the craze or haze,” another Instagrammer raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Brinkley proved that she is still in tip-top shape by sharing a photo of herself in a white knit swimsuit. In the patriotic photo, the 65-year-old showed off her smoking body in a white suit with a red, white, and blue belt around her waist. She completed the Fourth of July look with a white-and-red striped pullover and a smile on her face. Like most of her photos do, this one garnered her a lot of attention with over 480-plus comments.