Miley Cyrus Goes Dominatrix In Strapped Leathers: ‘Men Refuse To Take No For An Answer’

Miley Cyrus has been sharing snaps from her current Elle feature to Instagram – the magazine has been profiling the SHE IS COMING singer. Earlier today, Miley updated her social media with a series of photos celebrating the milestone. Stylish looks included a jeweled black corset and loose open shirt – they came accompanied by something especially racy, though.

Miley’s dominatrix-style photo came as a leather getup. The 26-year-old had been shot in black-and-white as she donned the strappy and bondage-feel look. The blonde’s hair was loose around her shoulders, although paneled materials from a barely-there upper were the opposite. Miley’s super-fit shoulders and cleavage were on show, but something about the snap came decidedly classy. The singer was harnessing her trademark empowering vibe – Miley looked right into the camera with slightly-parted lips, a direct gaze, and a confidently-raised chin.

A simple caption from the star encouraged her fans to head over to Elle‘s feature and learn more. The interview does, indeed, seem to have brought Miley out at her most honest. Alongside talking about her Hannah Montana past and marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley aired her views on society in general.

“Men refuse to take no for an answer all the time, so the idea that you, as a powerful woman in the music industry, should have to because you’re a woman is crazy.”

Miley also spoke of her sexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

The singer tied the knot with Hemsworth in a low-key wedding in December of last year. The couple did not announce any marriage plans, although pictures from the nuptials were shared to social media following the event.

Miley had been making major headlines this month. SHE IS COMING‘s first “Mother’s Daughter” track now comes with a music video. The acceptance-based song has proven popular for its empowering and inclusive edge, but it has likewise resulted in controversy. Heightened sexual themes have proven a touch intense for some fans. Likewise frowned upon by some has been the featuring of a naked and medically obese woman alongside empowering lyrics. Miley’s feature of the woman caused a storm on social media for not pointing out the health aspect of the woman’s size.

