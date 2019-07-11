Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Stuns In Sexy White Bikini On The Beach In New Photo

Taylor Hill is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Wednesday, July 10, the Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her 12.9 million followers on the social media platform to a sizzling new bikini snap that certainly did not go unnoticed. The camera was positioned high above the babe to capture the jaw-dropping snap that saw Taylor lounging on the beach on top of a pink and white striped towel, leaving very little to the imagination in an itty-bitty white two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The components of the 23-year-old’s barely-there beach day ensemble were new pieces from Victoria’s Secret’s new Mix & Match swim collection, and did nothing but favors for the babe’s flawless physique. Taylor stunned in a sexy triangle-style top that left her decolletage completely exposed and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its wide, low neckline. The model sported a pair of bikini bottoms of the same color to create her ensemble, though the ruffled hemline of the piece added a unique texture to her look. Its high-cut design left her curves completely within eyesight and provided a small glimpse at her toned legs that were stretched out in front of her. The waistband of the number sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes to her rock hard abs that easily took center stage in the photo.

Taylor completed her look with a set of choker necklaces and bracelets that added a pop of color, as well as a set of trendy hoop earrings. She held a large straw hat over part of her face to shade herself from the sun, but not so much as to completely cover up her long, brunette tresses or the gorgeous minimal makeup look she sported, which made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before the bombshell’s millions of followers began showing some love for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up a whopping 252,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her eye-popping look.

“The most beautiful girl,” one fan wrote, while another took note of her “gorgeous body.”

“Pure perfection,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Taylor has touted Victoria’s Secret’s Mix & Match Swim styles on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe celebrated the launch of the collection with a sizzling set of three photos — all of which saw her rocking bikinis, driving her fans absolutely wild.