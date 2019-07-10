Bombshell Tiffany Keller Sizzles In Gold Body Paint & Nude Beach Snaps

Model Tiffany Keller set Instagram on fire Wednesday after sharing a series of sexy photos on Instagram — three of which showed her lying nude on the beach.

The Elite model is apparently gearing up for Miami Swim Week and is proving she has the body for it. In the first photo of the series, Keller wore what appeared to be gold paint covering up just enough of her body to adhere to Instagram’s nudity policy. The looked showcased Keller’s fabulous hourglass figure. With a full face of makeup and her wavy hair tossed to one side, the model looked stunning.

In three of the photos Keller shared, she was nude on the beach. In one photo, which was shot from the side, Keller’s knees were pulled up to her chest. She accessorized the look with a single, long gold chain that fell over one shoulder. The shot showed plenty of sideboob and part of Keller’s derriere as well as her back and legs, which were covered in sand. The two other nude shots showed Keller lying on her belly on the sand. One snap was taken close up, which also showed part of the model’s breasts and her pert booty. The third nude snap was an aerial shot, which highlighted Keller’s long, lean physique bronzed by the summer sun. She was on her belly, feet up in the air, as the waves rolled around her.

The remaining snap was a close-up of Keller’s face, which was made up to perfection. With sand scattered over her arm and face, the model gave the camera a sexy look.

The beauty’s 180,000 followers loved the photos and many chimed in.

“These are magnificent photos,” one follower wrote.

“Dream Girl,” said another.

“Omg how is that body real life?!” one fan asked.

“Bronze beauty,” another follower said.

“Please don’t break Instagram again with this Beautiful pic,” one fan joked.

“Wow you kill me Amazing girl,” another wrote.

“Jaw hits the floor,” one fan quipped.

The San Diego native is gaining popularity on Instagram primarily because of her steamy, and sometimes, racy photos. But no one can deny the bombshell looks amazing. From gym wear to sexy dresses, Keller knows how to work the camera.

Despite looking fabulous in everything, Keller will be the first one to admit that she would rather be wearing a bikini.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Keller is up to can follow her Instagram account.