American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Derriere In Black Thong

Arianny Celeste kicked off this week with a positive attitude, and she wanted to inspire her Instagram fans to do the same and fight off the “case of the Mondays.” Earlier this week, the American UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share her inspirational caption, while pairing it with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy black set that puts her killer curves on full display.

In the photo, the 33-year-old ring girl and model is posing outdoors as she rocks a two-piece set that consists of a black, thong-cut bottom that sits high on her frame, which Arianny is pulling up even higher in a way that drives it even further up on her derriere, putting it at the focus of the snapshot. The model teamed her bottom with a matching top that ties at the front, leaving her upper abs exposed, though they aren’t fully visible in the shot. Completing her look, she is wearing a sheer white jacket over her arms and swept back away from her torso.

Arianny is posing with her right side facing the camera as she casts her gaze down at her body with her lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet focused way.

Arianny is wearing her brunette tresses slicked back and up in a tight ponytail adorned with at least one thin braid. She appears to be wearing a little eye makeup, but the aspect that showcases the most is the contouring and highlighting that is further emphasized by the natural sunlight that enhances her facial structure, particularly her high cheekbones. The model appears to have posed for the shot on the rooftop of a building, judging by the other building seen in the background. The bright blue sky behind her gives the photo a whimsical quality.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Arianny shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 23,000 likes and more than 270 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and ring girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to thank her for the motivational words.

“Love this quote! And you’re looking fire,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“How perfect is this,” another one chimed in, following it with a red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“You, you, you, you, annnnnnddddddd you,” a third fan raved.