Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Stun In Matching White Bikini & Swimsuit Looks

The blonde Victoria's Secret beauties are flashing some skin in their swimwear for a new photo shoot.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae are flashing the skin in matching bikini and swimsuit looks. The stunning supermodels revealed their flawless figures while wearing pieces from Devon’s new swimwear range, Devon Windsor Swim, as they did a little twinning in new professional shots from the photo shoot campaign.

Windsor herself posted two new shots of of herself and her fellow VS star to her Instagram account on July 9, just hours before the swimwear collection officially launched online.

The first stunning picture showed the genetically blessed twosome putting their one and two-piece swimwear looks to good use as they both took a dip in the swimming pool.

Devon sported the strapless one-piece version of the Aurora swimsuit while Lorena opted for the two-piece bikini as she modeled the strapless white Skylar top and high-waisted Bella bottoms. But not only were the blonde Victoria’s Secret models matching with their swimwear looks, both also opted to strike the same pose in the water by laying on their backs with their eyes closed.

The account then shared a second shot of the duo a few hours later, this time giving a closer up look at the swimwear while Rae posed with her back to the camera to show off the thong design of the white two-piece and gave out a very sultry look over her shoulder.

As for Windsor, in the second sizzling snap shared to social media, she opted to suck on a tropical orange popsicle to cool down in the summer sun.

But this isn’t the first time the stars have gone matchy matchy at the beach on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Devon and Lorena were spotted rocking matching swimwear looks earlier this week in several other shots shared to Instagram.

In one set of snaps, the twosome were spotted posing in plunging one-piece swimsuit looks during a beach photo shoot, wearing the same belted one-piece look in both black and white.

As for how Devon got the amazing figure she proudly revealed while promoting the newest business venture, the star has been very vocal about all the hard work that goes into getting her body looking so healthy and toned.

“I like to mix cardio with bodyweight exercises. Adriana [Lima] is really amazing at kickboxing, so that’s really great cardio, and then Candice [Swanepoel] kind of inspired me to go,” the supermodel told Elle in 2016 of her go-to exercises and how her fellow Victoria’s Secret models influence her to hit the gym.

She also shared her tips and tricks to looking better in a bikini in a snap.

“A self-tanning lotion like Victoria’s Secret PINK Sun Kissed Bronze Shimmer Oil to add some color, and then maybe a couple squats, a couple sit-ups, and you’re good to go,” Windsor said.