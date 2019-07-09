SZA’s Latest Sizzling Bikini Pic Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

SZA's bikini photo inspired a whole lot of reactions.

SZA is leaving little to the imagination with her latest bikini selfie and pretty much sent Instagram into meltdown mode in the process. The stunning 28-year-old singer showed off some serious skin in her two-piece in a new photo shared to the social media site on July 8 while rocking her pretty revealing swimwear during a recent vacation.

The star proudly revealed her toned middle in her bikini look, which was made up of a black-and-white checkered, triangle top with a red trim that also appeared to stretch down and tie around her torso to highlight her tiny waist.

SZA – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – paired the fun top with a pair of equally skimpy black bottoms with ties on both hips.

The photo showed her pairing her fun, two-piece bikini with a brimmed sunhat on her head and shades on her eyes as she prepared to head out into the sunshine. She accessorized the ensemble with several chains around her neck while the stunning tropical scenery could be seen outside the window in the background of her summery selfie.

The “All The Stars” singer uploaded the snap with the NSFW caption of “F**k it,” and it’s safe to say that her almost 6 million followers loved seeing her strip down and show off her body confidence.

In addition to receiving more than half a million likes in the first 17 hours since she posted it, the stunning bikini snap also gained more than 2,800 comments from fans praising her flawless figure.

“Gorgeous….” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

Another said the singer was the “most beautiful” with a number of red heart emoji.

“Come through with the snatched waist lady!!!!” a third person commented with two fire emoji.

Another dramatically wrote online, “I’ve never been so in love with a person who doesn’t even know I exist, honestly it should be a crime.”

The sizzling bikini snap also inspired a number of marriage proposals from SZA’s followers, but it actually wasn’t the first time the singer has shown some skin in a bikini on social media in recent days.

Just last week she shared another snap in her swimwear while posing on a rock. That time, SZA was rocking an even skimpier bikini with a wraparound while putting her hand in the air. She also posted a video showing her rocking the two-piece behind a waterfall.

But there’s no doubting that a lot of hard work has gone into getting the body she has now, as the singer – who’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd – previously told Vogue that she knows how important it is to take care of herself and practice self-care.

“You don’t have to wonder or wish to do things, you just have to be active about caring for yourself,” she told the outlet. “Just give a s**t. I just started caring for myself.”