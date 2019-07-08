American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Some Serious Skin In New Instagram Photo

In addition to letting her Instagram fans in on her daily life, Rachel Cook also uses the photo-sharing app to post about new campaigns and other work-related projects she is proud of, which is exactly what she did over the weekend. The American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot from a photo shoot she recently did in which she is showing off quite a bit of skin, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, Cook is posing with her right side to the camera as she rocks a dark gray dress that boasts a plunging side cutout that barely contains her chest and leaves quite a bit of sideboob exposed. The dress features a halter neck that covers her front torso entirely, though its sleeveless cut and side cutouts make for the perfect combination of elegance and sexiness. As indicated by the tags and caption she included with her post, the shot was captured by photographer Omar Coria for the July 2019 edition of Mexican magazine Revista Central.

In addition to the dress, the model is also wearing a bright yellow accessory with black letters printed on it wrapped around her arm, though it is hard to say what it is exactly.

Cook is wearing her light brunette tresses slicked back and styled with a lot of hairspray, which gives her hair some volume and texture. She finished off her look with a golden brown smokey eye that makes the blue of her eyes stand out while giving her gaze extra depth. A bright scarlet shade on her lips completes her glamorous look.

At the time of this writing, the post, which the model shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than nearly 100,000 likes and more than 500 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Seattle native took to comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Siiick shooot,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Hottest female on insta,” another user raved.

“Wwwwooooowwwwww no words!!! Oh my God,” a third fan raved.

This photo comes just a day after she took to her Instagram page to share a snippet of how last week went for her. In the shot, the model is wearing a casual sports bra and sweatpants to indicate that her week had been pretty “chill.”