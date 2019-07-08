Kim Kardashian’s Nude Lingerie Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram update has given fans a lot to look at. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today to celebrate her Wall Street Journal feature. The 10-part Instagram post threw fans video editing, 360-degree views, and a racy lingerie display that left nothing to the imagination.

Kim’s update opened with her face in motion amid the magazine’s logo and a headline referring to a “billion dollar bet.” The 38-year-old was making direct eye contact and moving her head to showcase a chic, glossy bob. It wasn’t long before fans were getting the star’s world-famous curves, though. The majority of Kim’s update came with the mother of four modeling the body-shaping underwear that’s set to form a new business venture for the star. Beady-eyed fans will have spotted one of the bodysuits as the nude-colored and one-legged piece seen in Kim’s June Instagram update.

The artsy photo shoot seemed to have displayed Kim looking her best. The mother of four’s toned legs and shapely hips were clearly visible. Likewise, her sculpted shoulders and gym-homed arms. This reality star isn’t afraid of showing a little flesh, though. Kim’s ample cleavage was being sent out, although her impeccable class was maintained.

Kim and her shapewear have made major headlines of late. The announced “Kimono” branding name has been changed following backlash from social media users in Japan, per The Independent. Following the storm, Kim took to Instagram to announce a different name, per her caption.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Kim’s update today appeared to show multiple looks. A strappy and leotard-like bodysuit was donned. Also showcased were a bra with matching lowers in asymmetric styles. A two-toned and all-in-one bodysuit also appeared in the pictures. Kim made sure to tag her stylist, photographer, makeup artist, and hairstylist alongside encouraging fans to educate themselves on her new range, and Kim pointed toward her “bio” for more information.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

“That hairstyle is everything on you, you so pretty like that” was another comment.

Kim’s update had racked up over 163,000 likes within just 20 minutes of going live. Kim has 142 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her social media accounts.