Jordyn Woods’ Poolside Pic Sparks Outrage, Fans Accuse Her Of Profiting Off Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram update has sparked outrage. The model took to the platform last night for a sizzling poolside shot. While the sun-drenched snap ticked boxes for showcasing Jordyn’s beauty and her latest Boohoo clothing collaboration, not everyone seems to have responded well.

Jordyn’s update came with a major fashion display. The 21-year-old was standing full-frontal in an off-the-shoulder dress in bold yellows. The skin-tight number was curve-hugging, cleavage-flaunting and throwing out plenty of style. The SECNDNTURE founder appeared confident as she pushed back her hair amid a luxurious outdoor setting – Jordyn had been photographed on a pristine pool terrace.

A simple caption from Jordyn played on the time of year – fans were also encouraged to head to Boohoo and stock up their carts.

The update, though, appears to have been hijacked by a much-liked comment receiving over 245 likes.

“She’s making clothes and profiting off her hurting people and ruining their family. That just isn’t right,” the user wrote.

The remark likely pertains to Jordyn’s February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Per her Red Table Talk interview, Jordyn admitted to “kissing” the NBA player while he was still in a relationship with the 35-year-old – the couple is parents to a daughter and have since split.

While the comment slamming Woods rose to become one of the most-liked, it did not come without some fans backing the model.

“Oh get a grip she didn’t ruin the family the family ruined themselves, this is their karma and Jordyn brought justice,” one fan clapped back.

Woods did, however, see her February behavior probed by others. One user jumped into the conversation.

“I agree, I resent people like her, who have no morals. She needs to know she’s not a model,” they wrote.

Jordyn’s profits do appear to have shot up since her scandal. In March, The Inquisitr reported the model being “flooded” with business opportunities. Her collaboration with Boohoo appears to be one opportunity that has been picked up on. That said, accusing the model of wrong-doing by carving herself out a career following a relationship incident does seem a touch harsh. Woods appeared regretful and tearful during her Red Table Talk interview.

Fans backing Khloe Kardashian may, however, have been driven to reach negative conclusions regarding Jordyn following the recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale – Khloe complained of Woods not “apologizing.”

Elsewhere, Jordyn’s post received praise. The model was told how beautiful she looks and her successes were congratulated. A popular comment also saw one fan write that they were tired of Woods being slammed for drama that is now over four months old.