Farrah Abraham Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini: ‘This Is So Not Attractive’

Farrah Abraham recently posted a brand new video of herself to social media, and put all of her curves on display in the process.

On Sunday, Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to share a brand new clip of herself in Dubai soaking up some sun in a lavish swimming pool.

The former Teen Mom OG star shows off some of the skyscrapers around her, as well as the blue sky, before splashing around in the swimming pool, and flaunting her bare booty in a skimpy thong bikini as she walks in and out of the water.

Farrah has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall around her shoulders. She also dons a full face of makeup in the clip, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Abraham adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Of course, Farrah’s followers immediately began to comment on the racy video. While some fans loved the clip, telling the reality star she looked amazing, others weren’t so keen on seeing Abraham’s assets on full display.

“This is just so not attractive to me,” one social media user wrote in the comments section.

“They’re gonna need more than chlorine to clean that pool now,” a second critic wrote, slamming Farrah in the process.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently had fans talking when she posted a raunchy video of herself twerking during an individual class.

In the video, Farrah sports a tiny sports bra and a pair of shorts to again show off her curvy backside to her followers.

While Abraham’s die hard fans loved the super sexy video, others thought it was way over the top, and very inappropriate for Farrah to post online due to the fact that her young daughter, Sophia, may eventually see it.

“This is quite embarrassing,” one of Farrah critics said in the comments section.

“Shaking implants,” another follower joked.

“There is an age where twerking is no longer allowed,” another social media user stated.

According to Monsters and Critics, there have been a ton of rumors that Farrah Abraham may be a paid escort. One fan even reached on to Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, on Twitter to ask her if she felt like a failure because her daughter was “selling her body.”

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied, possibly confirming the speculation that Abraham may be working as an escort.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.