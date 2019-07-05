Kendall Jenner’s Red Lingerie Video Freezes Instagram: ‘Mother Of God’

Traffic on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram is likely high today. The model’s July 5 update came as both a video and a sizzling lingerie display. Kendall showcasing her curves in red underwear also seems to have frozen fans in their tracks – given the Instagram response, the platform seems floored.

Earlier today, Kendall updated her account. Her video came as a paid partnership with Calvin Kelin – the 23-year-old is famously fronting the clothing giant this year. Kendall wasn’t modeling Calvin Klein jeans, though. Today’s video was sending fans the brand’s sporty-style underwear. It looks like the designer has picked the perfect spokesperson.

The video showed Kendall shot in a daylight-filled room. Kendall was relaxing as she both sat and reclined on a white couch overlooking wood-framed furnishings and an indoor plant. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had also been filmed standing, pulling up the briefs, and playing on her phone. Eyes were likely glued to Kendall. Her panties and super-tight bra were nothing short of wowing – the lingerie’s reds proved further eye-catching from white waistbands and straps bearing the brand’s logo.

With her super-long legs, slender waist, and killer abs on show, Kendall was heating up the platform. The video might have had promotion as its agenda, but it looks like Kendall’s fans were giving her their full attention.

“Sheeeeeeeeesh” was a popular response.

“Mother of God,” another fan wrote.

A response even came in from Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. The post was less than 30 minutes old before the 21-year-old makeup mogul had popped her head into the comments section.

“Ur perfection,” Kylie wrote.

Kylie’s comment had racked up a staggering 5,100 likes within just half an hour of going live. Clearly, fans agreed with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Loading...

Kendall isn’t the only member of her family to have fronted Calvin Klein. Last year saw all five sisters join forces to promote the fashion label. The campaign made headlines for featuring a heavily pregnant Khloe Kardashian, but it likewise fronted media outlets on account of seeing the family’s famous girls together in one shot. Kim Kardashian posted a picture of the campaign to her Instagram.

While Kendall’s 2018 feature came covered up in denims, today’s one has sent out quite the display. Everything from Kendall’s super-pert booty to her willowy-long limbs seems to have frozen her fans. The update had racked up over 1 million views within 45 minutes of being posted.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram – she has 113 million followers.