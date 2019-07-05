Ashley Graham Heats Up Instagram In Red Hot Bikini

Ashley Graham sent temperatures rising on Instagram on Thursday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a red bikini that shows off her curvy figure. Although she didn’t tag the brand in her caption, the suit appears to be from her collection with Swimsuits For All. The design is called the “Heiress” and retails for $97.50 on their website. According to its product description, the suit features an underwire bra with cups that are removable, and a high-leg, fully-lined brief. The necklace that Ashley wears in the photo comes with the suits, but it can also be removed.

The photo definitely caused a stir among Ashley’s Instagram followers based on the comments that she received.

“You ain’t playin with these people!!” wrote actor/ producer Anthony Evans Jr.

But amidst all of the compliments, there were lots of fans thanking Ashley for being an inspiration to them.

“Because of you… I learned to love my body!!!” wrote one fan.

Graham has previously shared how she developed the confidence that she has today. In an interview with Shape Magazine from 2017, she revealed that her mother was extremely influential in guiding her along this path.

“I always tell parents that your words have power,” she said. “My mother never looked in the mirror and said negative things like ‘I look so fat today,’ which helped me develop a healthy personal body image as a young girl. It’s important to set an example for young boys as well.”

Ashley’s mom, Linda Graham, is something of an Instagram star as well and sometimes pops up in her daughter’s posts. For her birthday, Ashley posted a photo of them wearing swimsuits while riding a camel.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my MAMA!” Ashley wrote in the comments. “You are the truest example of a woman who is confidently living her best life with an infectious smile that fills up a room!”

Loading...

Ashley has also roped in her sister Abigail Graham to join her in spreading the message of body positivity. Both Ashley and Abigail appear in the promotional campaign for the Swimsuits For All collection. In one of the photos posted on Instagram, both sisters are wearing matching black one-piece swimsuits with mesh details. The design is called the “Majestic Plunge” and costs $103.50 on the website.

“From little ducklings to now.. you’ve always been by my side,” read Ashley’s heartwarming message to her little sister in the caption. “I couldn’t have picked anyone better for the job!”