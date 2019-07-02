Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini

Natasha Oakley knows a thing or two about bikinis. She has made her living off of spending plenty of time in them, and she even runs a business that sells them. On Tuesday, the blonde bombshell showed off her incredible figure in a bikini from her line.

In the photo, the Australian beauty was standing on a deck at the La Fontelina beach club in Italy wearing a tiny black two-piece. With her head tossed back and her loose blonde waves falling down her back, Oakley held her face to the sun. The pose highlighted Oakley’s toned abs, long legs and bronzed skin.

In the photo’s caption, the Instagram sensation gave a nod to her bikini line, Monday Swimwear, which she founded with her friend, Devin Brugman. She said the bikini she was wearing in the photo happened to be 5-years-old, but she still loved wearing it.

Some of her 2.1 million followers certainly took notice of the sexy snap.

“You look hotter every time you wear it,” one follower said.

“Still the best bikini ever,” another fan wrote.

“True perfection,” one fan noted.

“Doesn’t it get boring being so drop dead gorgeous?” another fan asked.

“You are goals!!! Loving your bathing suit,” one fan said.

To keep her figure in tiptop shape, Oakley said in an interview with Women’s Health that she works out for an hour four to five times a week, adding that she finds it therapeutic. On busy days, she works in a 20-minute HIIT training session.

As far as her diet goes, the model said she ate a balanced diet, adding that she grew up eating that way. She said she loved salads and smoothies. She also said she occasionally allowed herself to have a glass of wine, but noted that alcohol makes her gain weight because the calories had a tendency to sneak up on her.

While she always manages to look like a million bucks in her Instagram photos, Oakley says that body image comes down to more than just how she looks. She admitted that while she did have to always make sure she was fit and healthy, she did not think that looking good meant looking perfect all the time. Instead, she said looking good was more like feeling she was the healthiest version of herself that she could be.

