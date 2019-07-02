‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wears Just A Thong & Sneakers In Racy New Photo

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez appears to be enjoying life after her newfound success following her appearance in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as she continuously shows her Instagram fans new campaign and photo shoots she has been working on. Over the weekend, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing almost no clothing at all that is bound to send Instagram to its knees.

In the black-and-white snapshot in question, the swimsuit model is kneeling down with her back to the camera as she dons a tiny thong-cut white panty that comes up high on her back, sitting high on her sides. The thong boasts a black waistband with the logo Guess written in white, showing that the model might be posing for a new campaign for the brand. The model is wearing nothing on her torso as she poses topless, using her left arm to cover up her chest and censor the snapshot.

Alvarez Hernandez, who also goes by Wella for short, is posing with her knees spread apart as she wears chunky white sneakers on her feet. The 23-year-old is leaning backward resting her right hand on her calf as she looks at the camera from over her left shoulder. The twist in her upper body helps accentuate the muscles in her back, showing off her toned figure.

Alvarez Hernandez is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and down in loose, natural waves that cascade down her back, with a few strands trailing onto her face, partially covering her eyes while the model flashes a big, bright smile at the camera. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the sultry photo was captured by photographer Gregorio Campos.

The post, which Alvarez Hernandez shared with her 88,500 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,500 likes and over 190 comments within a few days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the overall aesthetics of the photo.

Loading...

“Woah well what a perfect shot… love the black and white color and the visual of you is out of this world. [P]erfect shot here,” one user raved.

“Yass you killed this!” another user chimed in, adding a fire and a heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg you’re amazing,” a third user added, echoing the sentiment.