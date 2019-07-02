Miley Cyrus Shares Up-Close Crotch Shot With Teeth In Skintight PVC Outfit

Ahead of the release for her new music video for “Mother’s Daughter,” Miley Cyrus is sharing photos on her Instagram to tease the upcoming video.

In an up-close shot of her crotch, Cyrus is wearing a skintight, red PVC costume. She appears to be wearing a number of rings on her fingers and has on long sharp nails and multiple chained bracelets. The garment is reminiscent of Britney Spears’ “Oops! I Did It Again” music video but with a more androgynous vibe. In between her legs, it looks like Cyrus has silver teeth in front of her private’s area, which is getting a mixed reaction in the comments section.

“It’s crazy how she became completely crazy and vulgar,” one user shared.

“You’ve gone crazy,” another said.

“Feel sorry for the young girls, who is following her steps,” a third mentioned.

However, some are loving the look and can’t wait to watch the video.

“SHE SNAPPED,” one fan commented.

“This world isn’t ready for this serve,” another fan insisted.

Within 30 minutes of posting the image, it has already racked up over 115,000 likes, proving that Cyrus knows how to get people talking about her body of work in such an easy way.

“Mother’s Daughter” is taken from her latest EP, She Is Coming, which contains six new tracks.

So far, the extended play has peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, No. 4 in Canada, No. 10 in Australia, and No. 18 in the U.K.

According to Fox News, Cyrus will be releasing a trilogy of EP’s this year that will all contain six tracks. So, it seems her fans can expect two more projects from the “See You Again” star.

Over the weekend, Cyrus performed at Glastonbury for the first time. For her set, she was joined by Lil Nas X and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Recently, Scandivanian pop singer Alma announced that she helped Cyrus write two songs on the latest release — “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” With the announcement, she revealed the tattoo that Miley tattooed on her arm, per The Inquisitr. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” entertainer inked the word “gay” on the “When I Die” songstress and licked her arm in a care-free upload.

In total, Miley has released two EPs — The Time of our Lives and She Is Coming — and six studio albums — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, Can’t Be Tamed, Bangerz, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and Younger Now.

In December 2018, she married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

On Instagram, Cyrus has a whopping 95.4 million followers.