Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Shows Cleavage, Eats Tater Tots Poolside

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be familiar with all the drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama, Jen Harley. The duo have a daughter together, but are basically the definition of on-again, off-again, and their constant arguing was documented on the popular reality television show. At one point, the fighting was so intense that Ortiz-Magro actually pressed domestic battery charges against her, as People reports.

Lately, though, things seem to be going well between the two. Us Weekly reported on a beach vacation that the duo took together, along with a few friends, where they seemed to be getting up close and personal with one another. And, it’s not just rose-colored vacation glasses. Harley seems to be having a blast this weekend, enjoying a little time with her friends as well as Ortiz-Magro. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she’s lounging in a luxe cabana at the Las Vegas club Wet Republic, enjoying a big plate of tater tots.

In the shot, Harley is wearing a black cropped top that shows off her ample cleavage. She’s paired the top with a black skirt that has a thigh-high slit. The sexy look is completed with a pair of sky-high wedge sandals featuring an edgy studded detail. While the photo is sultry, the caption is all about how much she loves the carb-packed snacks.

Her followers shared their thoughts in the comments section, and one fan even shared her opinion on Harley’s relationship.

“Idk why people feel the need to hate on you when you and Ron are getting along better now and are adorable.”

Another follower commented on the strange discrepancy between her outfit and her snack choice.

“Few people can look so glamorous with tots.”

Though the two have been sharing some sweet photos together, it doesn’t mean they’ll be marching down the aisle anytime soon. Hollywood Life reported on a series of Instagram stories where Harley shared her responses to a variety of questions her followers asked.

Loading...

Predictably, some of the questions were about her relationship with Ortiz-Magro. When questioned about whether she’d want Ron to propose, she answered a definitive “no.” She also replied in the negative when asked if she and Ron discussed their future, the possibility of marriage, or the possibility of having more children together.

For the time being, it seems that the duo are just enjoying one another’s company and not planning on anything more serious yet. They have a 1-year-old daughter together, Ariana, who likely keeps them pretty busy.