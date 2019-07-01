Kim Kardashian Announces ‘Solutionwear’ Brand Name Change Following ‘Kimono’ Backlash

Kim Kardashian is responding with action to backlash she received last week over the launch of her new shapewear line. Last Tuesday, June 25, the reality star announced her latest creation, a brand of inclusive solutionwear available in various shapes, colors, sizes and more. The name of the brand, Kimono, didn’t sit well with many fans, as they claimed Kardashian was appropriating Japanese culture by trademarking the name of a traditional Japanese garment. Although the mother of four previously said she would stand by her brand name, she expressed a change of heart in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself sitting in a closet on a white stool with her feet resting on a chair in front of her. In the photo, Kim is wearing a dark brown bodysuit and giving the camera a stern stare, as her black hair falls around her shoulders.

In the caption, the KKW Beauty founder announced that a new brand name would be coming soon.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she began. “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public.”

Kardashian continued on to say that she is always “listening, learning, and growing” from the feedback she receives from her fanbase. She added that she had the “best intentions” in mind when choosing Kimono as her brand name.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core,” Kardashian said, before announcing that she would be launching her shapewear line under a new name in the near future.

She concluded by thanking fans for their support and promising to be in touch about the launch soon.

The post appeared to be well-received by fans, as many thanked Kardashian for listening to their concerns and making a change.

“Healthy way of listening to potential customer feedback,” one user said with a clapping emoji.

The announcement comes just two days after the social media sensation defended Kimono’s solutionwear. She said in a statement to New York Times that she has a “deep respect” for the kimono in terms of Japanese culture, but she did not plan to change the name.

She explained that the trademark would allow her to create shapewear under the word “kimono,” but it “does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment.”

There is no official word on what the new brand name will be yet.