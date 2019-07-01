American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Sizzles In 2 Bikinis At Miami Swim Week

Miami may be known for its hot temperatures, but American bombshell Joy Corrigan only made things hotter after modeling two sizzling bikinis at Miami Swim Week. The blonde beauty shared a clip of herself walking down the catwalk on Instagram, to the great delight of her 667,000 followers.

The first bikini that the North Carolina native modeled was a sporty lilac number. The top features a scoop-top with a cut-out feature that shows major underboob. The bottom of the bikini top features a silver clasp, adding to the modern nature of the attire. The bottom is a simple lilac matching, with a cheeky cut and side straps that hit around the waist.

The second is a pink leopard print bikini set. The bikini top features two cut-out details, which reveals her ample cleavage to its best advantage. The bottom also features the cut-out details, adding to the risqué nature of the bikini. The cut was likewise a cheeky style. Joy showed off the bikini by strutting down the catwalk at the Plymouth Hotel, flaunting her killer curves with loosely waved hair, pink lips, and metallic high heels.

The video has already been viewed over 22,000 times and earned around 90 comments.

Joy’s fans were quick to voice their compliments.

“Perfection babe… great video,” said fellow social media star Sara Dastjani, adding a heart emoji.

“Seriously obsessed,” seconded IMG model Noel Berry.

“Yassss supermodel… Both looks are fire,” added Instagram star Claudia Salinas, with several fire emoji.

Others added which bikini they thought was better.

“You look amazing in both. #1 is tops!!” wrote one fan.

“Definitely 2, the pattern! Looking stunning!” commented another.

The clip from Miami Swim Week was not the update that Joy shared with fans of late. She also posted a picture of herself in a burgundy pressed velvet dress, with black high heel sandals and a simple gold necklace. The shoulder strap falls so low on her shoulder that she nearly exposes her cleavage. The model added to the sultriness of the attire with her pose, in which she has tossed her head back, her hair flowing behind her. Both hands rest teasingly between her thighs and her eyes are closed.

Loading...

The picture, which earned nearly 13,000 likes and over 260 comments, was part of an art project called Seeking Beauty by photographer Rayan Ayash.

Fans again expressed their delight with the photo.

“Love this one,” said writer and entrepreneur Andrea Denver.

“Wow this is unreal,” added male model Charlie Frederick.

“Stunning,” concluded social media star Jenna Arend.