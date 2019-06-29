Instagram Bombshell And Reality Star Brittanya Razavi Bares It All In See-Through Swimsuit

Brittanya Razavi is leaving nothing to the imagination in her latest racy Instagram snap.

The social media star and reality television star took to the social media platform this weekend to share a shot of herself wearing a completely see-through swimsuit that showed absolutely everything going on underneath. The picture skirted the line of Instagram’s no-nudity rule, showing almost all of her chest, including what appeared to be two nipple rings.

The picture was a huge hit with Brittanya’s 15 million followers, garnering more than half a million likes and all kinds of comments complimenting the reality television star on her physique.

“Best body,” one person commented.

“OMG,” another said more succinctly.

Brittanya Razavi has been able to parlay her appearance on a series of VH1 reality shows — including Rock of Love— into an online career. She made a series of television appearances and built up a massive following online, thanks in large part to her penchant for sharing very revealing photos.

Many of those pictures seem to flaunt the social media site’s no-nudity rules, showing Brittanya wearing wet t-shirts, see-through shirts, and almost entirely transparent bras that often show off her nipples. While Instagram famously takes down celebrity photos that bare too much — leading to some protests among those who believe that female nipples should be allowed if the site allows male nipples — the fact that none of Brittanya’s past photos have been deleted shows that she seems to have found an effective loophole.

The gambit seems to have worked, putting Brittanya Razavi among the most-followed models on the site and putting her on par with others who have the backing of modeling giants like Victoria’s Secret. She seems to be using that following to give herself a nice revenue stream, as she shares a number of sponsored posts for her work with fashion companies like Fashion Nova.

That likely means she’s making a pretty penny. As online marketer Joe Gagliese told Vox, influencers with large followings can make a lot for just one post.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” he said.

So while Brittanya Razavi is sharing borderline posts on Instagram, she’s also making a small fortune doing it.