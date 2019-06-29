Miley Cyrus’ Leather Cleavage Pic Gets Noticed: ‘Jesus Christ’

Miley Cyrus did something unusual yesterday. Moments before taking to Denmark’s Tinderbox 2019 stage, the SHE IS COMING singer updated her Instagram – stars usually spend those nerve-wracking moments gaining some last-minute confidence before taking to the stage. The 26-year-old’s June 28 update was raunchy as they come (and it hasn’t gone unnoticed).

The sexy snap showed the “Wrecking Ball” singer shot up close. Eye-catching as Miley’s unique facial expression was, it was her bondage-style outfit that was likely stopping fans in their tracks. The blonde was posing with her hands near her waist as she showed off her all-leather getup. Her belted pants came in latexes, while a cleavage-flaunting bustier further upped the ante in leathers. The strapped bra sent out the star’s chest amid crisscross lacing, although this display was equally up there for flashing Miley’s rock-hard abs and signature tattoos. Plenty of silver jewelry and wet-effect hair completed the rock star vibe.

Comments poured in. While the majority came from members of the general public, the odd famous face also left a note.

“Jesus christ [sic]” came from YouTuber and ex-girlfriend to Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau.

Tana’s comment fast-proved the most popular, racking up over 800 likes. Instagram users will be familiar with the platform’s setup – a much-liked post is generally indicative of other users agreeing with it.

Miley’s post launched countless other replies giving her the thumbs-up.

“The hottest” racked up over 430 likes.

One fan referenced the singer’s past as a Disney Channel star.

“You look like a punk hannah montana and i’m LIVING for it,” they wrote.

While references to Miley’s teen days on Hannah Montana will likely never disappear, they do come particularly fitting of late. Earlier this week, the “Wrecking Ball” singer sent throwback pictures of herself – the Hannah Montana Instagram update showed exactly how much this music icon has changed in the space of 12 years. The update included two throwback photos of a teen Miley, plus two from her 2019 feature as Ashley O in the Netflix series Black Mirror.

Loading...

Tana Mongeau didn’t seem the only viewer to be taken aback by Miley’s leathers and prominent cleavage.

“Just peed a little” was one fan response.

“Damn,” another wrote.

Miley’s pre-performance update proved immensely popular. It had racked up over 1.5 million likes within 14 hours of going live. Over 6,900 comments were left. The singer has since updated her account with multiple videos from her performance. Fans wishing to see them (and more of Miley in general) should follow her Instagram.