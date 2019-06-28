Pamela Anderson Poses In A Dress That Barely Covers Her Breasts In Throwback Photo

Blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson shared a throwback photo of herself and late Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner where the actress and activist was seated on a backgammon board, wearing a tiny black dress that barely covered her ample breasts.

Anderson shared the spicy image to Instagram with a caption about love where she quoted Mother Theresa. The religious figure was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic congregation of women dedicated to helping the poor. She was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 2016 reported Biography.

Anderson shared the image on Throwback Thursday recalling a time when she was one of Hefner’s most iconic Playboy cover models and centerfolds. She graced the cover of the magazine more than any other model, a total of 13 times.

The pinup was discovered at a British Columbia Lions football game after her image was shown on the stadium screen. She was brought down to the football field and soon, was signed a contract with Labatt’s Beer to be its Blue Zone Girl. Anderson caught the eye of the Playboy Magazine founder and the rest is publishing history.

Anderson’s fame led to her casting on the ABC television series Home Improvement where she played Tim Allen’s “Tool Time Girl” on the series. She was later cast as one of the female leads on the worldwide television series phenomenon Baywatch. Anderson parlayed her fame on that series into several movie roles and her love life became a national obsession.

The blonde beauty was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, musician Kid Rock and twice to businessman Rick Salomon.

Anderson recently posted a series of statements to Instagram regarding the status of her two-year relationship with French football player Aldi Rami where she signaled the end of their relationship, calling him a “monster.”

Inquisitr previously reported that Anderson posted the disturbing messages to her social media page, claiming she was scammed by Rami and vowed to leave her life in France with him behind. She also noted that despite Rami’s reported attempts to win her back by sending her flowers and letters, she plans to move on with her life.

Anderson also claimed that the football star showed up at her hotel but was taken away by security and that she has a bodyguard because he “scares her.” She also claimed in one of her many statements that he has “hurt and threatened her many times.”

Pamela Anderson recently appeared as a guest-star on her son Brandon Lee’s new series, The Hills: New Beginnings.