Kylie Jenner Gets Sexy In Barely There Black Bra At Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner went all out as she headed to big sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in L.A. on Thursday.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner sported a very racy ensemble for the party, and documented her outfit via her Instagram story.

In the clips, the makeup mogul is seen sporting a very skimpy little black bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs in the process.

Jenner added a pair of high-waisted, black pants, as well as a black-and-white blazer over top to complete the look. She accessorized with some large, gold hoop earrings, a gold chain and pendant around her neck, and multiple rings on her fingers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head, and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back.

Jenner sported a full face of makeup for the celebration, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a smokey eye shadow. She added to her glam look by rocking some pink blush on her lips, and a dark berry lipstick and liner on her famously plumped pout. She also wore a light color on her long fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been showing off a lot of skin on social media recently. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself sporting a bright green bra and matching thong underwear, which wowed her fans.

Of course, Jenner’s fabulous figure may be fleeting. Sources claim that the reality star is ready to get pregnant with her second child, and wants to give her daughter, Stormi Webster, a little brother or sister in the very near future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

The insider goes on to say that Kylie’s relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, is good at the moment, leading her to want another baby soon.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her on Instagram.