Lala Kent Bares Outrageous Cleavage, Gets Asked: ‘I Wonder What Your Daddy Would Think’

Lala Kent may cause controversy over on Vanderpump Rules, but it looks like she’s doing similar things on Instagram. The 29-year-old’s brazen June 26 snap has been causing a stir.

The photo showed this blonde looking right at the camera from behind a pair of dark shades. While the eyewear was offering some cover-up, the outfit seemed to be doing the opposite. Lala posed glamorously in a slinky golden-colored two-piece – the ensemble came as a patterned skirt with a matching shirt. The latter was on the risqué side, though, as Lala’s open blouse was pushing the modesty boundaries. With her bare chest on display and a somewhat outrageous cleavage level, the star seemed out to showcase her femininity.

As ever with Lala though, the photo proved classy. Despite the affordable Express clothing label mentioned in the caption, there was a glitzy, refined edge to the image – both the fabrics and setting pegged this update as a chic one. The outfit itself was given a mention. Given that Lala was attending costar Stassi Schroeder’s Outfit Of The Day Event in Los Angeles, California, the “OOTD” hashtag seemed fitting.

The look has been raising a few eyebrows over in the comments section, though.

“I wonder what your daddy would think about your choice of outfit, your real dad not your sugar daddy!” one fan wrote.

The comment seems a touch harsh. Lala is currently engaged to 48-year-old actor and producer Randall Emmett. While the age gap between the two isn’t far off 20 years, the couple genuinely seems in love. Lala and Randall embarked on their relationship in 2016. In September of last year, the two announced their engagement on a romantic Mexican getaway.

As The Inquisitr reports, Lala has spoken out about staying engaged for a while before tying the knot.

“My parents had a long engagement — my parents were together for seven years and engaged for a year. So for me, I’ve always known that you date and then you get engaged and everything’s kind of a process. But Randall is ready so now I’m starting to get the fire under my butt,” she said.

Yesterday’s update prompted comments, though. Lala’s braless cleavage sent out the star’s trademark style, but it seems to have been noticed for other reasons. One fan criticized Lala for having her “bits” visible. Another suggested Kent to be self-obsessed. Fortunately for this celebrity, the majority of the comments sent her the thumbs-up. She did seem to have nailed her look.

