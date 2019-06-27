A ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tried To Shame Hannah Brown And Was Swiftly Shut Down By Tyler Cameron

'You don't have to dry hump em all,' country music singer James Taylor said to Hannah Brown.

Current Bachelorette Hannah Brown has been candid about her faith and love of Jesus since day one of her debut on the franchise. She’s leaned on her faith to aid her in making some of the difficult decisions she’s been presented with and has been heard audibly praying to God on the show for guidance and proper direction. Unfortunately, her faith has been used against her recently, not just by strangers on the Internet by one of her own suitors, Luke Parker, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the most recent episode, Parker expressed his shock and disappointment that Brown had chosen to bungee jump naked while on a one on one date with Garrett. In a personal interview, he stated that he felt that doing such a thing outside of marriage was crossing the line and that he was surprised that Brown, as a Christian woman, would conduct herself in this way. He then spoke to Brown personally, telling her that he thought the incident was a “slap in the face.”

“I know that your body is a temple and I’m just thinking of you holding him bare-skinned and I’m just thinking in my mind, it really pissed me off and it really frustrated me,” he told her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown wasted no time in shutting down his remarks.

“You’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”

Now, Brown has been attacked online by a different member of the Bachelor franchise, someone named James Taylor. Taylor appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2016 and was later sent packing. Taylor, a country music singer, suggested that Brown is going to eventually regret how physical she’s gotten with some of the men.

When a past #TheBachelorette contestant tried to shame Hannah for her choices, Tyler C. had something to say. https://t.co/Gt9j4EWBI0 — E! News (@enews) June 26, 2019

“I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways. Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV. You don’t have to dry hump em all.”

Loading...

Tyler Cameron, one of the frontrunners of this season who currently remains on the show, was quick to defend Brown against Taylor’s remarks, which many deemed sexist. He encouraged Taylor to simply let Brown live her own life, even including a Bible verse which states that only God should do the judging.

“Let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all.”

Not only did Cameron defend Brown against Taylor, but refuted Parker’s comments during the last episode while the cast was in Latvia. He gained the praise of many on social media when he said he was glad that Brown decided to just “go for it” in regards to the bungee jumping date, which is a Latvian tradition for couples.