Olivia Culpo Flaunts Insane Bikini Body In Sexy Dior Suit

The stunning 'Sports Illustrated' model showed off her incredible figure in a red-and-white Dior two-piece on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo gave fans a memorable view of her tanned, sun-kissed body in her latest Instagram post. Earlier today, the gorgeous supermodel updated her profile with an eye-catching photo that sent summer vibes all over Instagram, eliciting a flurry of compliments in response.

The new pic saw the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunt her insane bikini body in a stylish bathing suit by Dior. Snapped on a double outdoor lounge chair, Olivia soaked up the sun as she rested comfortably on a throw pillow, basking in the glow of the golden sunrays with her eyes closed and a serene smile on her face.

For her day of tranquil sunbathing, the raven-haired beauty slipped into a sexy striped bikini, a swanky red-and-white number that beautifully flattered her flawless figure. Made up of a plunging bikini top and snug, high-waisted bikini bottoms, the chic two-piece highlighted her svelte physique, putting her killer curves on display.

Boasting thick white straps – ones emblazoned with the label’s name, written in bold, red letters – the deep-cut bikini top gorgeously framed her décolletage area, drawing attention to her shapely bust. The same red letters stretched across the white waistband of her bikini bottom, accentuating her lithe waistline and leading the eye toward her incredibly toned abdomen.

Olivia proudly showed off her alluring attributes in the sun-drenched bikini shot. As she lounged on the elegant-looking chair, the former Miss Universe unabashedly flaunted her deep cleavage in the daring two-piece. Posing on her side, with her arms stretched above her head, the sizzling brunette nearly spilled out of her dangerously low-cut bikini top.

To better showcase the revealing Dior swimsuit, Olivia showed off her modeling chops by striking a sultry pose. The 27-year-old stunner got flirty with the camera, arching her back in a seductive display that emphasized her hourglass frame.

The enticing posture allowed the fabulous supermodel to flash her washboard abs and tease her curvy backside. At the same time, she bent her knees in a coquettish gesture that brought her supple legs into focus. As such, her massive following was treated to a copious view of her chiseled thighs.

Unsurprisingly, Olivia’s sweltering bikini snap immediately caught the eye of her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over two hours and has already racked up more than 44,000 likes. In addition, the saucy snap inspired a torrent of flattering remarks, as people wasted no time in flocking to the comments section to shower Olivia with compliments.

“Babe town,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“That skin glow!!” noted another, also adding a heart-eyes emoji to their post.

“So perfect,” quipped a third Instagram user, ending their comment with a trio of fire emojis.

“You look so radiant,” read a fourth message, trailed by three sparkles emojis.

While some couldn’t stop gushing over Olivia’s beauty, branding the model as a “goddess,” others expressed their admiration for her fashionable Dior bikini.

“Ahh I love this bathing suit [black-heart emoji],” said one of her fans.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “Babe [heart emoji] And so in love with that Dior Kini [sic].”