Porsha Williams Sizzles In Sexy Black Swimsuit Days After Split From ‘Cheating’ Ex Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is showing her ex Dennis McKinley what he’s missing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star split from her fiancé less than a week ago. As Radar Online reported on June 20, 42-year-old Dennis came plagued with cheating allegations – he fiercely denied them, though.

Porsha’s Instagram update today showed a single mother, a beautiful baby, and some sizzling beach swimwear. The 38-year-old’s June 24 picture showed her cradling her daughter Pilar Jehna. Three-month-old Pilar came covered up in a frilly swimsuit in light aquas. Her sassy mother was upping the ante, though. Porsha’s black one-piece was showing the platform the star’s sensational curves, and the camera didn’t hold back on taking them in.

Porsha had been photographed up close. With Pilar in her arms and closed eyes, Porsha didn’t appear to be throwing shade. Void of provocation or any sexual suggestiveness, the heartwarming snap simply seemed to show Porsha in her peaceful place – Porsha’s caption appeared to confirm it. Nonetheless, the reality sensation didn’t seem to have opted for any old clothing. Her curve-hugging swimsuit was showcasing toned thighs, a fair amount of booty, and a touch of chest. It also came stylishly accessorized with a sheer black jacket hanging loosely over the mother’s frame.

Fan comments have been pouring in. One fan sent out all the love in the world, per their comment.

“Aannnwww girl I’ve watched you grow from RHOA to the beautiful woman you are now, I’m so proud of you and I’m so glad that you’ve been blessed with what you’ve longed for so long love you gurlll”

Elsewhere though, Porsha’s recent breakup was mentioned.

“Keep ya head up Porsha! This too shall pass,” one fan wrote.

“Wow I just heard about the breakup but she got her prize! He lost but she’s still winning” was another comment.

News of the split didn’t come as a full surprise for Porsha’s fans. The star had already been probed for being spotted without her engagement ring. She then unfollowed Dennis on Instagram. While Porsha did receive a touching birthday message from Dennis following the couple’s split, there’s been no sign that a reconciliation is in the cards. A cryptic Instagram message mentioning “Satan” appeared on Porsha’s account earlier today. The image (seen above) seemed vague, but it did mention a “heart.” Porsha’s has possibly been broken.

Today’s snap also saw countless fans comment on how adorable Pilar is. Fans wishing to see more of Porsha should follow the star’s Instagram.