Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Basically Makes Out With Ex-Girlfriend In Straddling Yacht Pic

Bella Thorne has dominated headlines with her recent nude hacker photo scandal. The actress doesn’t seem to have let the ordeal take over her life, though. The 21-year-old’s latest Instagram update comes as a celebratory one – her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau turned one year older on Monday. Bella has chosen a risqué way to send her former lover a birthday wish, though.

On June 24, the Midnight Sun star updated her Instagram. The racy snap showed Bella and Tana in bikinis. Tana was straddling Bella in a steamy, but ultimately happy-looking moment. The two appeared to be leaning in for a kiss – their noses were touching and Tana’s mouth was open. While the photo upped the ante with its skimpy swimwear, yacht setting, and sexual edge, it didn’t come as overly-provocative. Bella had her eyes closed as she smiled alongside Tana.

Tana and Bella ended their relationship earlier this year – the YouTuber is now engaged to fellow internet sensation Jake Paul.

Fans have been picking up on the picture.

“Tanas [sic] taken she’s engaged,” one fan wrote.

“Are they together or nah or friends I’m so confused but ily guys,” was another comment.

The picture does, indeed, suggest some ambiguity. Further adding to the mystery was Bella’s caption. While it celebrated Tana’s birthday, it didn’t confirm whether anything is going on between the pair.

Bella has made efforts to clarify that she is no longer romantically involved with Tana. Her May update (seen below) came with the words confirming it, but the raunchy nature of the picture seemed to send fans mixed messages. With Tana near-licking Bella’s face as the actress gave a knowing gaze, fans remained skeptical.

Bella’s personal life is always a hot topic. Back in February, Bella was in an “open relationship” with both Tana and her now ex-boyfriend Mod Sun. People quoted the actress regarding her relationship.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana. Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Celebrities celebrating other celebrities’ birthdays is now commonplace on social media. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday – the 36-year-old was in a relationship with Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie Jenner’s recent celebrations for her close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou came with many updates.

Monday’s update from Bella has been noticed. It racked up over 360,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live.